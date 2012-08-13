By Alexandra Alper
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 13 Swaps between financial firms
with a common parent will likely be exempt from clearing
requirements by the U.S. derivatives regulator, but may still
need to be backed by collateral, two sources told Reuters.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is expected to
propose the measure in a closed-door meeting later this month,
the people briefed on the matter said. The clearing exemption
would make it easier for firms to hedge risk across businesses
and net their exposure.
The industry will have 30 days to comment on it before the
Commission can take a final vote, they added.
CFTC spokesman Steve Adamske was not immediately available
for comment.
The clearing exemption will likely come as welcome news to
an industry, which has lobbied hard for relief on such swaps.
They argue that applying tough new rules would only increase
cost and hurt firms' internal efforts to limit risk in the
financial system.
But the industry may criticize the requirement that sister
firms must face "variation margin," or collateral calls based on
adverse price movements, to be eligible for the clearing
exemption, the sources said.
A bipartisan bill that passed the Republican-controlled
House in March would go much further, exempting the transactions
from most swaps rules, including margin and capital
requirements.
"Applying swap rules to inter-affiliate transactions could
have the unintended and counterproductive effect of lessening
market transparency, increasing costs generally, and increasing
risk both within individual institutions as well as to the
overall market," Keith Bailey, a mana g ing dire c tor at Barclays
Bank said at an October hearing before the House
Financial Services Committee, where he voiced support for the
broader bill.
The legislation faces an uncertain future in the
Democratically-controlled Senate.
BOOSTED OVERSIGHT OR RISK BOOSTER?
The CFTC's swaps rules were mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
Financial Reform, which seeks to boost transparency and limit
risk in the $650 trillion, over-the-counter swaps market.
One crucial element of the regime is requiring firms to
route most of their swaps trades through clearinghouses, which
stand in between counterparties and help protect them in the
event one defaults.
Another cornerstone requires most trades to be backed by
collateral, which aim to give counterparties additional
safeguards.
But industry players have been explicit in their view that
inter-affiliate swaps decrease risk to the financial system and
should not have to be cleared.
"Forced clearing of inter-affiliate swaps will destroy such
risk reduction opportunities, without offsetting benefits," the
International Swaps and Derivatives Association and the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said in a
May letter to the CFTC.
The CFTC's proposed exemption for swaps between affiliates
would be available to firms that meet seven conditions
including: reporting trades to swaps data warehouses, and being
located in the United State or a country that has comparable
clearing rules.