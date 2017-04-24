(Adds Canadian Natural comment)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A crude oil leak in
central Alberta's Strathcona County on Friday afternoon came
from Inter Pipeline Ltd's Cold Lake regional pipeline
system, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Calgary-based Inter Pipeline has isolated a segment of the
pipeline near its Strathcona Terminal in Edmonton for repairs,
and said it is working with regulators to investigate the cause
of the incident.
There were no details on how much crude was released but the
company said the spill was contained on Friday and clean-up was
under way.
"Inter Pipeline will assume the role of lead responder for
this incident today and will continue to ensure public safety
and protection of the environment are the top priorities," the
company said.
A number of energy companies have pipelines in the area and
when the leak was first reported around 12:30 p.m. on Friday its
origin was not immediately clear.
Four companies including Inter Pipeline shut in and
de-pressurized pipelines, CBC News reported.
Of those, Imperial Oil Ltd has received approval
from the regulator to restart its lines and Gibson Energy Inc
said it resumed shipping crude on Sunday afternoon.
Pembina Pipeline Corp did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The 558,000 barrel-per-day Cold Lake pipeline system
transports diluted oil sands bitumen from the Cold Lake region
in northern Alberta to the Edmonton marketing hub for shippers
including Imperial, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and
Cenovus Energy Inc, according to Inter Pipeline's
website.
Imperial said there was no impact to operations outside the
Strathcona County region when asked if the pipeline outage had
affected oil sands production.
Cenovus spokeswoman Sonja Franklin said production had not
been affected and the company was monitoring the situation.
Canadian Natural spokeswoman said its production has not
been disrupted by the incident.
