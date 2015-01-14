Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 14 Beijing InterAct Technology Co Ltd
*Says to issue 10.3 million A shares at 28.81 yuan per share in Shenzhen IPO, aims to raise 296.7 million yuan ($47.89 million) ($1 = 6.1951 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order