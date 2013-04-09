WASHINGTON, April 9 The Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered Interactive Brokers Group Inc to pay a $225,000 civil monetary penalty, the second time in less than a year that the watchdog is fining the futures broker.

The CFTC found that the group had failed to meet a range of requirements for customer funds, the regulator said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)