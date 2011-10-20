* Q3 EPS $0.50 vs $0.26 yr ago

* Q3 adj EPS $0.36 vs est $0.23

* Q3 revenue $386 mln vs $299 mln yr ago (Adds CEO comment, updates shares)

Oct 20 Derivative trader Interactive Brokers Group Inc's quarterly profit trumped Wall Street estimates as extreme market volatility meant nervous investors made more trades on its platforms.

Growing fears of an impending recession, along with an unprecedented U.S. credit downgrade sent equity trading volumes sky-rocketing in August, benefiting brokers whose online arm thrives as volatility increases.

"While the outlook for the global economy is struggling, it has been positive for our brokerage business, as ... traders look to profit from choppy markets," Interactive's founder and Chief Executive Thomas Peterffy said on a call with analysts.

Revenue from the company's electronic brokerage segment grew 48 percent to $191 million in the quarter and customer accounts increased 22 percent.

Excluding items, the broker earned 36 cents per share, beating Street expectations of 23 cents a share.

Interactive's competitor Knight Capital Group Inc on Wednesday posted third-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations on strong volumes.

During the quarter, Interactive's cleared daily average revenue trades -- a key measure of trading activity for retail brokerage firms -- rose 43 percent to 457,000.

The increased market gyrations reflected in the CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's favorite barometer of investor sentiment, which has risen sharply to reach the mid-thirties level since touching a year-low of 14.27 in April.

Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company rose to $15 after the bell, before paring some gains to trade at $14.85. They had closed at $14.16 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)