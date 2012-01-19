* Q4 EPS $0.30 vs est $0.24

* Q4 rev $307.9 mln vs est $290.4 mln

* Says 2011 cleared DARTs increased 19 percent from 2010 (Adds details from conference call)

Jan 19 Derivative trader Interactive Brokers Group Inc's fourth-quarter results beat market expectations, helped by higher revenue from its market-making segment.

Net income available to common shareholders was $13.8 million, or 30 cents a share, compared with a loss of $28.1 million, or 66 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue for the quarter jumped 65 percent to 307.9 million from last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 24 cents per share, on revenue of $290.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from its market-making segment grew four-fold to $166.1 million.

Market makers fulfil buy and sell orders from brokers, and create a marketplace for buying and selling of shares to match supply and demand by using its own inventory or seeking offsetting orders.

Revenue from its electronic brokerage segment -- the biggest contributor to total revenue -- rose 14 percent to $166.4 million.

During the quarter, Interactive's cleared daily average revenue trades (DARTs) -- a key measure of trading activity for retail brokerage firms -- rose 22 percent to 412,000.

The company, however, suffered hugely from its investment in shares of now bankrupt MF Global, with losses from the stock purchase amounting to $39 million for the year. Of this, $29 million was recognized in the fourth quarter.

Interactive said in November and December, it experienced its largest-ever net withdrawal of customer funds to the tune of $300 million following the collapse of MF Global.

Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company closed at $15.27 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)