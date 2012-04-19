Iraq says it signs $500 mln electricity deal with ABB
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
* Q1 shr $0.30 vs est $0.33
* Q1 rev $323.1 mln vs est $338.3 mln
* Market-making unit rev down 30 pct
April 19 Derivative trader Interactive Brokers Group Inc posted a lower first-quarter profit that missed market expectations, hurt by a fall in revenue at its market-making segment.
Net income available to common shareholders fell to $11.1 million, or 30 cents per share, from $16.3 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Total revenue fell 16 percent to $323.1 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 33 cents per share, on revenue of $338.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue from the company's market-making segment fell nearly 30 percent to $142.4 million.
Market makers fulfill buy and sell orders from brokers, and create a marketplace for buying and selling of shares to match supply and demand by using their inventory or seeking offsetting orders.
Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company were down 2 percent in extended trade. They closed at $16.63 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for the higher speed 4G network equipment to begin to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday, while announcing a series of contracts with telecom operators.
DUBAI, Feb 26 President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused his hardline critics of wanting to deprive Iranians of the basic joys of life and isolate the country, as an aide said he had decided to run for a second term, state media reported.