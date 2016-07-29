July 29 Interactive Intelligence Group Inc
, a U.S. provider of software and services for call
centers operators, is exploring strategic alternatives,
including a potential sale, according to people familiar with
the matter.
Interactive Intelligence is working with boutique investment
bank Union Square Advisors LLC on a sale process that has
attracted other telecommunications software companies, as well
as private equity firms, the people said this week.
The sources cautioned that no deal is certain and asked not
to be identified because the sale process is confidential. Union
Square Advisors and Interactive Intelligence did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco and Greg
Roumeliotis in New York)