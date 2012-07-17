BRIEF-Petrus Resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
July 17 Telecom software maker Interactive Intelligence Inc expects its second-quarter revenue to fall short of its earlier forecast as some customers deferred order payments.
The company now expects second-quarter revenue of $54 million to $55 million, below its previous forecast of $58 million to $61 million.
More than $7 million in product orders were not recognized as revenue in the second quarter, the company said. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)
