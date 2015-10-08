PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 8 Interactive Investor, a UK-based investment and trading website operator, named Alex Kovach chief commercial officer and Gary Shaw director of operations.
Kovach joins from UK-based lottery company Camelot, while Shaw joins from Royal Bank of Scotland. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
