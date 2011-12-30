HONG KONG Dec 30 Hong Kong's three note issuing banks will start providing offshore interbank offer rates for the Chinese yuan next year, further developing of the city's offshore yuan market, Hong Kong's Treasury Market Association (TMA) said on Friday.

Standard Chartered Plc , BOC Hong Kong and HSBC will provide their respective offshore yuan interbank offer rates as a reference for investors on the TMA's website, it said in an emailed statement.

"This is aimed at providing more information to the market and enhancing market transparency," said the TMA, members of which include financial institutions, brokers and corporates involved in the treasury market.

The rates will be provided every working day, with tenures ranging from overnight to one year, the statement said.

Only the three banks will provide reference rates because they have the biggest levels of yuan deposits and trading activity in the Hong Kong yuan interbank market remains relatively limited, TMA said.

Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 627.3 billion yuan ($99.27 billion) in November, up 1.4 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.

China is seeking to promote the use of the yuan overseas as part of a longer-term plan to make it an international reserve currency along with the U.S. dollar, and has said it supports the growth of the yuan market in Hong Kong.

During his visit to the territory in August, China Vice Premier Li Keqiang unveiled a string of measures to further develop the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong, including allowing foreign investors to buy mainland shares and bonds. (Reporting by Victoria Bi; Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)