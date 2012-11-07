BRIEF-Neuron Bio to control 92.39 pct of Neol Bio
* Neuron Bio to control 92.39 percent of Neol Bio Source text: http://bit.ly/2m32gtr
VIENNA Nov 7 Intercell AG : * Says net loss for Q3 2012 slightly decreased by 2.8% to EUR 7.5M * Says full year 2012 net loss between EUR 20M and EUR 24M expected * Says cash position of EUR 59.3M at the end of Q3 2012
* Neuron Bio to control 92.39 percent of Neol Bio Source text: http://bit.ly/2m32gtr
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 President Donald Trump told several chief executives of large insurance companies on Monday that 2017 will be a "catastrophic" year for the Affordable Care Act as he seeks to make good on a campaign promise to repeal the measure.
TORONTO, Feb 27 Canada's main stock index was barely lower in morning trade on Monday, with investors pulling back from major banks ahead of their earnings later in the week, while gold miners and energy stocks gained with higher commodity prices.