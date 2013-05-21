BRIEF-Valhi Q4 EPS $0.03
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
VIENNA May 21 Austria's Intercell said on Tuesday it has won U.S. regulatory approval for paediatric use of its Ixiaro vaccine to protect against Japanese Encephalitis (JE), a step it had achieved in Europe in February.
"For the first time in nearly two years, a licensed vaccine will now be available to vaccinate traveling children and children of forward-deployed military personal in Asia as well against JE," Chief Executive Thomas Lingelbach said in a statement, calling the step a key growth element for the product.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
TORONTO, March 10 A class-action lawsuit seeking the return of deposits has been launched against the developer of a downtown Toronto hotel bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, the lawyer who won an earlier test case for disgruntled investors said on Friday.