Dec 14 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc said its liver drug, Ocaliva, received conditional approval from the European Commission to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis, a rare liver condition.

The decision follows a positive recommendation from an advisory committee in October. The drug was approved in the United States in May to treat the disease, in which the body mistakes the bile ducts in the liver for foreign objects and tries to destroy their lining. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)