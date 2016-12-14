Dec 14 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc
said its liver drug, Ocaliva, received conditional approval from
the European Commission to treat patients with primary biliary
cholangitis, a rare liver condition.
The decision follows a positive recommendation from an
advisory committee in October. The drug was approved in the
United States in May to treat the disease, in which the body
mistakes the bile ducts in the liver for foreign objects and
tries to destroy their lining.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)