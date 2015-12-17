Dec 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has postponed by three months its decision on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc's marketing application for its lead drug, to treat a kind of liver disease.

The company's shares fell 7.2 percent to $154 in extended trading on Thursday.

Intercept said the FDA would now announce its decision on May 29 as it requires more time to analyze additional clinical data submitted by the company.

The drug, Obeticholic Acid, is to treat primary biliary cirrhosis, a rare liver disease that results from autoimmune destruction of the bile ducts in the liver. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)