The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff reviewers on
Tuesday supported the use of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc's
liver drug as a monotherapy in patients who did not
respond to standard-of-care treatment.
The drug, obeticholic acid, is being reviewed for use in
patients with primary biliary cirrhosis, a rare liver disease
resulting from an autoimmune destruction of the bile ducts.
The FDA staff reviewers said they were unable to assess the
drug's safety in more severely affected patients and recommended
a less frequent starting dose for such patients. (1.usa.gov/237TKZY)
A panel of outside advisers to the FDA is scheduled to meet
on Thursday to vote on the drug. The FDA is not obliged to
follow the advice of its advisory panels but it usually does so.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)