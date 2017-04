April 7 An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday unanimously backed the accelerated approval of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat a rare liver condition.

The drug, obeticholic acid (OCA), is being reviewed for use in patients with primary biliary cholangitis, a rare liver disease resulting from an autoimmune destruction of bile ducts.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)