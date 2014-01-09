Dutch FMO sells its shares in Georgia's TBC Bank
TBILISI, March 22 FMO, the Dutch development bank, has sold its remaining shares in Georgia's TBC Bank , the country's largest by loans and deposits, TBC said on Wednesday.
Jan 9 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc said an analysis by an independent safety committee showed that its liver disease drug met the main goal of a mid-stage trial, sending the company's shares soaring.
Intercept shares more than doubled to $169 in premarket trading on Thursday.
The company said it had stopped the trial after the committee found that the drug, obeticholic acid, showed statistically significant improvement in patients, compared with a placebo.
Nasdaq-listed Intercept said the committee made the recommendation after reviewing liver biopsy data from about half of the 283 patients enrolled in the trial.
The trial tested the drug in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a form of liver inflammation caused by a build-up of fat. (Reporting by Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LONDON, March 22 The head of European bonds at the world's biggest asset manager told Reuters on Wednesday he is optimistic about the outlook for France and is holding a large stake in its government debt ahead of presidential elections in April and May.
JERUSALEM, March 22 The Bank of Israel allowed Altshuler Shaham Investment House to raise its holding in a banking corporation to 7.5 percent on Wednesday, the second such approval this year.