By Vrinda Manocha
Jan 9 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc's
drug to treat liver disease caused by fat buildup was found
effective in a trial, paving the way for it to become the first
approved treatment for the chronic condition.
The company's shares nearly quadrupled to a life high of
$305 on Thursday on the Nasdaq, valuing the company at about $6
billion.
Intercept said it had stopped the trial after the drug
showed statistically significant improvement in patients,
compared with a placebo, in a review by an independent safety
committee.
The trial tested the drug, obeticholic acid, in patients
with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a form of liver
inflammation.
Intercept Chief Executive Mark Pruzanski said the study data
had come almost a year early, and that the company had not had
yet discussed the trial results with U.S. and European health
regulators.
Analysts said the news came as a surprise to investors, who
had previously focused on the drug as a treatment for primary
biliary cirrhosis, an autoimmune disease in which bile ducts in
the liver are destroyed. The drug is being tested for that
condition in a late-stage study.
"It's a huge opportunity for the company as there are over
10 million (NASH) patients worldwide," Wedbush analyst Liana
Moussatos said.
She said Intercept could conduct a late-stage trial for the
drug, either with partner Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma,
which is testing the drug in Japan, or through a tie-up with Big
Pharma.
"Our intention right now is to hold on to our ex-Asia
worldwide rights ... We've demonstrated that we can very capably
take this compound forward in a number of indications," CEO
Pruzanski said on a conference call with analysts.
He did not, however, rule out a future partnership.
ACQUISITION TARGET?
Oppenheimer & Co analyst Akiva Felt said the drug's value
could be best captured through an acquisition of the company.
"Gilead would probably be most likely (to acquire
the company). Other companies with a big presence in the liver
disease space would be AbbVie and Brisol-Myers
," he said.
Obeticholic acid, Intercept's lead drug, is also being
tested in mid-stage studies to treat bile acid diarrhea and
portal hypertension - high blood pressure in veins that
transport blood from the gastrointestinal tract and spleen to
the liver.
The drug's structure is similar to that of a naturally
occurring human bile acid.
Intercept said the safety committee made the recommendation
to stop the trial after reviewing liver biopsy data from about
half of the 283 patients enrolled in the mid-stage trial.
There is currently no specific treatment for NASH, according
to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.
To manage the disease, patients are recommended to maintain
a healthy weight, follow a balanced diet, increase physical
activity and avoid alcohol.
Intercept shares closed up 281 percent at $275.87.
(Reporting by Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey, Anthony Kurian)