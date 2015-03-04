March 4 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc : * U.S. judge refuses to dismiss shareholder lawsuit against Intercept

Pharmaceuticals Inc over disclosures relating to 'flint' trial --

court ruling * U.S. district judge naomi reice buchwald says lawsuit alleging securities

fraud is strong enough to continue at this time * Lawsuit claimed that Intercept misled shareholders in January 2014 by failing

to disclose information about some lipid abnormalities seen in the trial