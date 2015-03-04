New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
March 4 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc : * U.S. judge refuses to dismiss shareholder lawsuit against Intercept
Pharmaceuticals Inc over disclosures relating to 'flint' trial --
court ruling * U.S. district judge naomi reice buchwald says lawsuit alleging securities
fraud is strong enough to continue at this time * Lawsuit claimed that Intercept misled shareholders in January 2014 by failing
to disclose information about some lipid abnormalities seen in the trial
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.