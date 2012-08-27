BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
Aug 27 Canadian gold explorer Inter-Citic Minerals Inc said China's Western Mining Group Co Ltd has agreed to buy it for C$250 million in cash.
Western Mining Group said it will pay C$2.05 per share of Inter-Citic, which represents a premium of 41.4 percent to the stock's Friday close.
The company is looking to expand the gold division of its unit Western Mining Co with the acquisition, said Xihong Pan, vice president of Western Mining Group.
Qinghai-based Western Mining Group Co Ltd owns base metals miner Western Mining Co Ltd.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the year, Inter-Citic said in a statement.
Inter-Citic, which owns and operates the Dachang Gold Project in China, said in July it was in talks with a potential buyer.
Standard Chartered Bank is acting as financial adviser to Inter-Citic and Riverstone Advisory Pvt Ltd is the financial adviser to Western Mining
Shares of Inter-Citic, which have gained 73 percent of their value over the last three months, closed at C$1.45 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett said on Saturday he plans to stick with the shrewd bet that his Berkshire Hathaway Inc made on Bank of America Corp, but might eventually swap the preferred stock that Berkshire owns into common stock.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.