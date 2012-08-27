BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
Aug 27 Canadian gold explorer Inter-Citic Minerals Inc said Western Mining Group Co Ltd has agreed to acquire it for C$250 million in cash to expand its gold mining business.
Western Mining said it will pay C$2.05 per share of Inter-Citic, which represents a premium of 41.4 percent to the stock's Friday close.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett said on Saturday he plans to stick with the shrewd bet that his Berkshire Hathaway Inc made on Bank of America Corp, but might eventually swap the preferred stock that Berkshire owns into common stock.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.