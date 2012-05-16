MILAN May 16 Italian gas transport group Snam
and Belgium's gas company Fluxys said on
Wednesday they had reached an agreement to buy the 15.09 percent
stake of German utility E.ON in Interconnector (UK).
Snam and Fluxys said they will pay 127 million euros for the
stake in Interconnector (UK), which owns and operates an
underwater gas pipeline linking the UK and Belgium.
"Today's announcement represents a further confirmation of
Snam's commitment to becoming a major integrated player in the
European regulated gas business," Snam CEO Carlo Malacarne said.
In January Snam and Fluxys signed an agreement to assess
joint initiatives to develop gas infrastructure projects in
Europe.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)