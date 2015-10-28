Oct 28 Exchange and clearing house operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc reported a 49 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by revenue from trading and listing fees and cost cuts.

Net income attributable to ICE, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, rose to $306 million, or $2.76 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $206 million, or $1.80 per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Richa Naidu and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)