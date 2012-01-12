LONDON Jan 12 InterContinental Hotels
Group Plc, the world's largest hotelier, expects a boost
to its business in the United States after linking up with five
of its rivals in a newly-launched online hotel search website
called Room Key.
Chief Executive Richard Solomons said on Thursday that the
British group already sees a quarter of its bookings made online
and it will be advantageous to offer a choice from six of the
world's biggest chains as they battle slower global growth.
"I think it will be helpful to our business, because it is
very efficient for our hotel owners and very simple for
consumers to use, allowing them to make comparisons in a very
unbiased way," Solomons told Reuters by telephone.
The new website roomkey.com was launched on Wednesday for
U.S. hotel customers offering them a simple search across hotels
from the six groups, and will expand to other English-speaking
regions such as Britain, Canada and Australia later this year.
"It will offer a lot more choice for consumers from a big
bunch of brands which have critical mass in the U.S.," Solomons
added.
The hotelier, home of Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn as well
as InterContinental runs over 4,500 hotels through the world and
earns around two thirds of its profits in the United States.
The six founder members of the new website include
InterContinental as well as Choice Hotels International,
Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels, Marriott International
and Wyndham Hotel Group.
(Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Greg Mahlich)