LONDON Aug 7 InterContinental, the
world's biggest hotelier, promised to return $1 billion to its
shareholders partially funded from the planned sale of a New
York hotel as it posted a rise in profits boosted by trading in
the United States and China.
The British-based group, home to the Crowne Plaza, Holiday
Inn as well as InterContinental brands, said it will pay a $500
special dividend in the fourth quarter of this year, and also
kick off a $500 million share buyback in the same quarter.
Chief Executive Richard Solomons said on Tuesday that the
group saw good results from all its regions and despite the
global economic uncertainty the group continued to trade well
and was confident for further growth into the future.
The hotelier, which operates more than 660,000 rooms in over
4,500 hotels worldwide, posted a 6 percent rise in half-year
operating profit to $286 million, beating an average forecast of
$269 million in a company-compiled consensus.
Revenue increased 3 percent to $878 million.
The half-year dividend rose 31 percent to 21 U.S. cents
following a decision to rebalance its interim and final
dividends.
