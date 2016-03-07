BERLIN, March 7 Intercontinental Hotels Group is interested in smaller deals to expand its portfolio, but won't be growing for the sake of it, its chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

Consolidation in the hotel industry heated up late last year, with Marriott announcing plans to purchase Starwood and France's AccorHotels agreeing a deal for FRHI, the owner of luxury hotels such as London's Savoy.

"We are very big, one of the biggest in the world even after consolidation. So we have sufficient scale," Richard Solomons said on the sidelines of the IHIF hotel investment fair in Berlin.

Solomons said IHG would likely look at smaller deals, similar to its $430 million purchase of boutique brand Kimpton, agreed at the end of 2014.

"For us, we're quite likely to look at other deals like a Kimpton-type deal, which is small, we can add value quickly, rather than just adding a business because we want to be bigger," he told Reuters. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)