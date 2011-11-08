UPDATE 4-Israel's Delek expands in North Sea with Ithaca Energy deal
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds second shareholder, financial advisers, updates shares)
(Adds details)
* Q3 operating profit $153 mln, at top of forecast range
* Sees strong growth in China, United States
LONDON, Nov 8 World No.1 hotelier InterContinental Hotels reported a 33 percent increase in third quarter operating profit, at the top end of expectations, driven by strong growth in China and the United States.
InterContinental, which owns the Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn brands, said on Tuesday operating profit rose to $153 million in the quarter to end September, up from $115 million the year before.
Market expectations for operating profit had ranged between $138 million and $153 million, according to a company-supplied poll of 9 analysts. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Adveith Nair)
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds second shareholder, financial advisers, updates shares)
* Nagra will provide Altice USA with content protection and innovation platform to enable encryption and content security for its HD and 4K offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Whether Britain accepts the authority of the European Court of Justice will be a key factor when the European Central Bank decides if the clearing of euros can remain in London after Brexit, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday.