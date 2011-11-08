(Adds details)

* Q3 operating profit $153 mln, at top of forecast range

* Sees strong growth in China, United States

LONDON, Nov 8 World No.1 hotelier InterContinental Hotels reported a 33 percent increase in third quarter operating profit, at the top end of expectations, driven by strong growth in China and the United States.

InterContinental, which owns the Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn brands, said on Tuesday operating profit rose to $153 million in the quarter to end September, up from $115 million the year before.

Market expectations for operating profit had ranged between $138 million and $153 million, according to a company-supplied poll of 9 analysts. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Adveith Nair)