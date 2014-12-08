LONDON Dec 8 InterContinental Hotels Group , one of the world's largest hoteliers, said on Monday it had agreed to sell its Paris-Le Grand hotel for 330 million euros ($405 million) to Constellation Hotels.

IHG said it had accepted the offer from Constellation, which was announced in August, following a period of consultation with employees. The deal is expected to complete by the end of the first quarter of 2015, with the proceeds going towards general corporate purchases.

($1 = 0.8141 euros) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)