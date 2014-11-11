BOSTON Nov 11 Activist hedge fund Marcato
Capital Management on Tuesday again urged InterContinental
Hotels Group to merge with a rival and said a tie-up
could help the company's share price more than double.
The $3.5 billion San Francisco-based hedge fund owns a 4
percent stake in the hotel group, which owns the Holiday Inn and
Crowne Plaza brands. It publicly released its analysis because
the group's board has dismissed the fund's urgings to combine
with a larger hotel operator.
An equity combination could deliver a premium upward of 100
percent over IHG's current share price, the hedge fund forecast.
InterContinental's share price jumped 2.78 percent to $40.27
in U.S. trading after the analysis was made public. In London,
the shares jumped 3.75 percent.
A merger with a Tier A strategic partner like Starwood,
Marriott, Hilton, Wyndham, Hyatt or Accor would create a company
with global scale, allow for cost and tax efficiencies and boost
the share price and earnings, Marcato said in the analysis.
"Our analysis demonstrates that a combination could result
in immediate, significant and abiding shareholder value - much
more than is likely to be created under IHG's current business
plan," Marcato's founder, Richard McGuire, wrote in an open
letter to other IHG shareholders.
A spokeswoman for IHG could not immediately be reached for
comment.
After months of trying to persuade IHG to consider a tie-up,
Marcato in August hired Houlihan Lokey as a financial adviser.
A U.S.-based hotel operator had earlier approached
InterContinental, a person familiar with the matter said.
In the letter, McGuire wrote: "IHG has dismissed our
suggestions and it appears they have neither solicited offers
nor performed the rigorous analysis necessary to evaluate
potential options to achieve this goal."
Other investors include Fidelity Management and JP Morgan
Asset Management.
McGuire, a former partner at William Ackman's Pershing
Square Capital Management, has returned an average 10 percent
per year since launching Marcato four years ago.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Dan Grebler)