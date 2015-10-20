BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
LONDON Oct 20 InterContinental Hotels Group , one of the world's largest hoteliers, said it was confident in its outlook for the year due to encouraging trading trends and after posting growth in its third quarter.
For the three months ended Sept. 30, IHG said global revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry measure, rose 4.8 percent at constant exchange rates against the 4.4 percent comparable growth in the second quarter. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.