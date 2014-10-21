* Q3 RevPAR up 7 percent, biggest rise in over 2 years

* U.S. RevPar up 8.7 pct, best in 8 years

* Seen "minimal impact" from Hong Kong protests (Adds background, regional details)

LONDON, Oct 21 InterContinental Hotels Group , one of the world's largest hoteliers, posted its biggest quarterly rise in room revenue in more than two years, fuelled by growth in all four of its regions.

IHG, which has about 4,700 hotels and owns the Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental brands, said on Tuesday that third-quarter room revenue rose 7 percent, led by an 8.7 percent increase in the United States, the strongest quarterly performance there in 8 years.

Increased travel thanks to a recovering economy in the United States has resulted in fewer available hotel rooms and higher occupancy rates.

This has allowed hoteliers such as IHG and rivals Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc to raise rates.

IHG's overall 7 percent rise in global revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry measure, was up from 5.8 percent growth in the first half of the year.

Third-quarter RevPAR grew 6.1 percent in Europe, helped by particular strength in Germany and the United Kingdom. It also rose 0.8 percent in Greater China.

RevPAR at the InterContinental Hong Kong climbed 5.4 percent during the quarter and the company said it has seen "minimal impact" from the recent protests there. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke)