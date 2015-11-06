UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 6 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, one of the world's largest hoteliers, is exploring strategic options including a potential sale or merger, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
IHG is discussing with financial advisers whether to sell itself or combine with a competitor as the sector consolidates, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1Hwu9dG)
The company declined to comment on the report.
IHG shares rose as much as 5 percent to 2,740 pence after the report. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.