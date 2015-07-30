(Adds Breakingviews link)
July 30 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
has reached out to potential bidders, including
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc and Wyndham Worldwide
Corp, after deciding to explore a sale, according to
people familiar with the matter.
Starwood, which owns the St. Regis and Sheraton hotel
brands, has also approached sovereign wealth funds, the sources
said this week, asking not to be identified as they were
disclosing confidential information.
Starwood had said in April it would explore strategic
alternatives.
The Financial Times reported earlier on Thursday that
InterContinental had held early-stage talks with Starwood.
In a brief statement, InterContinental said it "is not in
talks with Starwood with a view to a combination of the
businesses." Starwood and Wyndham declined to comment.
Starwood's advisors began enquiries with potential suitors
for the Stamford, Connecticut-based company in early June,
people briefed on the matter said at the time.
As part of its exploration of strategic alternatives,
Starwood has also announced plans to spin off its vacation
ownership business, to be called Vistana Signature Experiences.
Earlier on Thursday, Starwood reported an 11 percent drop in
quarterly profit, hurt by a charge and the strong dollar, and
trimmed its 2015 profit forecast.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Bernadette Baum)