NEW YORK May 2 IntercontinentalExhange Inc reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven primarily by trading volume growth in the company's energy over-the-counter markets.

The U.S.-based exchange and clearinghouse earned $149.8 million, or $2.02 per share, in the first quarter, up from $130.2 million or $1.74 per share a year earlier.

(Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)