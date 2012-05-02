GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
NEW YORK May 2 IntercontinentalExhange Inc reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven primarily by trading volume growth in the company's energy over-the-counter markets.
The U.S.-based exchange and clearinghouse earned $149.8 million, or $2.02 per share, in the first quarter, up from $130.2 million or $1.74 per share a year earlier.
(Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.