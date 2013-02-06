* Q4 net income attributable to ICE of $1.76 a share

* Revenues decline 1 percent

Feb 6 IntercontinentalExchange Inc, which is in the process of buying NYSE Euronext for $8.2 billion, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by an increase in market data revenues and slightly lower expenses.

Net income attributable to the Atlanta-based commodities exchange was $129.5 million, or $1.76 a share, in the fourth quarter, up from $126.8 million, or $1.73 a diluted share, a year earlier.

ICE said in December it planned to buy New York Stock Exchange operator NYSE in a deal that will give ICE control of Liffe, Europe's second-largest derivatives market, and help it expand into the interest rate futures business.

ICE said that excluding certain one-time items, including transaction costs related to the NYSE deal, adjusted earnings per share were $1.84.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.75 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenues fell 1 percent to $323 million, as ICE's futures business saw a 1 percent decline in average daily volume.

Transaction and clearing fee revenues fell 4 percent to $277 million, while revenues from ICE's credit default swap trade execution, processing and clearing business slumped 14 percent to $36 million.

Consolidated market data revenues increased 14 percent to $37 million, and consolidated other revenues were $9 million.

Consolidated operating expenses were down 1 percent to $131 million in the fourth quarter.

Looking forward, ICE said it expects 2013 adjusted consolidated expenses to increase in the range of 3 percent to 5 percent.

The exchange operator said it expects acquisition-related transaction costs - mainly due to the NYSE deal - to be in the range of $10 million to $12 million for the first quarter.