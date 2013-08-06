NEW YORK Aug 6 IntercontinentalExchange Inc , which is in the process of buying NYSE Euronext for $8.2 billion, reported a 7 percent rise in second quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher energy futures volumes.

Net income attributable to the Atlanta-based derivatives exchange and clearing house operator was $153.3 million, or $2.09 a share, up from $143.2 million, or $1.95 a share, a year earlier. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)