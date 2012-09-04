* ICE to convert all OTC energy swaps and options to futures

* Says bumped up date due to strong customer demand

NEW YORK, Sept 4 IntercontinentalExchange Inc said on Tuesday that in response to strong customer demand, it will switch all of its over-the-counter energy swaps and options to futures on Oct. 15, rather than in January as previously announced.

ICE said in July that it would transition all of its cleared OTC swaps for crude, refined products, natural gas, electric power and natural gas liquids to futures in anticipation of regulatory reforms expected to make trading swaps more expensive and complicated.

Large traders have said the move would be beneficial as they look to reduce their exposure to the looming new rules imposed on the $650 trillion swap market by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.

"After further consultation with customers we determined that it was best to move this transition to October in order to support the daily hedging and risk management requirements of commercial participants," ICE Chief Operating Officer Charles Vice said in a statement.

The products will continue to be listed and traded on the Atlanta-based exchange operator's platform and cleared at ICE Europe. ICE said cleared North American natural gas, electric power, and environmental products will be listed as futures on the ICE Futures U.S. energy division.

Cleared oil products, freight, iron ore and natural gas liquid swaps will be listed as futures on ICE Futures Europe.

Futures dealing does not carry the same burdensome reporting requirements as similar cleared OTC swaps deals.

The move also further pits ICE against CME Group, owner and operator of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), which already offers a clearing mechanism to replace swaps with futures.

All uncleared swaps will continue to be listed on ICE's OTC platform, which will register as a swap execution facility (SEF) when the SEF rules are finalized.