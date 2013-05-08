LONDON May 8 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
:
* Global Q1 revpar growth of 3.1%
* 14k rooms signed in Q1, taking the pipeline to 176k rooms at
the quarter end
* Revpar in the americas region increased 4.1% (with 4.6% in
the US).
* Q1 European revpar was down 2.2%, in part due to the impact
of the easter
shift.
* Asia, Middle East & Africa revpar up 5.5%
* Greater China Q1 revpar growth of 1.8%
* Group revpar growth of 6.2% in April
* Trading is on track to deliver full year results in line with
expectations