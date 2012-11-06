* Exclusive talks end without deal to sell New York's
Barclay
* London Park Lane hotel to go on the market
* Profit rises despite slowdown in China
By Keith Weir
LONDON, Nov 6 InterContinental Hotels
has failed to seal the sale of its Barclay hotel in midtown
Manhattan and is seeking new bids after exclusive talks with a
prospective buyer proved inconclusive.
The 1920s New York hotel had been expected to fetch around
$300 million and analysts had previously identified Qatari hotel
owner Ghanim Bin Saad Al Saad as the likely purchaser.
InterContinental executives put a positive spin on the delay
on Tuesday, saying the New York property market had strengthened
this year and several rival prospective bidders had come forward
in recent months.
"It has taken longer than I might have liked but that
sometimes happens when you are trying to maximise value," chief
executive Richard Solomons told reporters.
But the hotel is not the first major asset sale in recent
months to fall through. Other IPOs and corporate sell offs have
collapsed on the back of differences between sellers'
expectations and what buyers are ready to buy in tough economic
times.
The British-based group, which operates the Crowne Plaza and
Holiday Inn as well as InterContinental brands, reported
operating profit of $167 million in the quarter to the end of
September, just ahead of consensus forecasts, and up from $153
million a year ago.
That came despite a slowdown in China which the company said
was in part caused by the impact of a territorial dispute with
Japan and a change in the Chinese political leadership.
Shares rose 1.6 percent to 1,549 pence by 0950 GMT.
PARK LANE FOR SALE
The hotelier's strategy of selling hotel assets in return
for management contracts is similar to U.S. peers like Marriott
. InterContinental owns only 10 of its 4,500-plus hotels
worldwide with a book value of $1.6 billion.
Next on the block is the group's London Park Lane hotel
which analysts value at over $330 million and which the company
plans to market next year.
The company returned $500 million to shareholders via a
special dividend last month. It said it would start a $500
million share buy back in the current quarter, with the delayed
Barclay deal having no impact on the plan.
Revenue per available room (REVPAR), a key hotel industry
measure, had grown by 4.8 percent in October, according to
provisional trading figures. That was down from 5.6 percent in
the first nine months of the year.
U.S. rival Starwood last month cut its 2012 growth
forecast for REVPAR to 5-6 percent, blaming slowing business in
China.
For InterContinental, the slowdown was also most marked in
the Greater China region where REVPAR declined 0.9 percent in
September after growing by six percent the previous month.
Solomons said medium to long-term prospects in China were
excellent but said the dispute with Japan and the leadership
transition were causing "short-term blips".
"Business and government are so intertwined that it has an
impact on activity," he said, referring to the plans by China's
ruling Communist Party to announce a new leadership team his
month.
In the United States, superstorm Sandy was expected to have
only a marginal financial impact despite the damage it caused to
the East Coast.