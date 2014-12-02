BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals says granted additional time to comply with NASDAQ listing requirement
* Immune Pharmaceuticals granted additional time to comply with NASDAQ listing requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 2 Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc
* Announces that Kirk Kinsell will step down from the Board and his role as president of IHG's Americas business on Feb. 13, 2015
* Kinsell will be succeeded by Elie Maalouf, senior advisor at McKinsey & Company and formerly president and chief executive officer of HMSHost Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 7920)
* Immune Pharmaceuticals granted additional time to comply with NASDAQ listing requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
* Agios announces MTAP pathway research program as development program and development candidate under master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene