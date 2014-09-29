MILAN, Sept 29 Italian cosmetics group Intercos said on Monday it would start offering shares at between 3.5 and 4.5 euros each aiming to raise up to 218 million euros ($277 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) on the Milan bourse.

Intercos said in a statement it was offering to list up to 44.18 percent of its capital. Of the 48.42 million shares Intercos plans to sell in the IPO around 62 percent are currently owned by the company's founder Dario Gianandrea Ferrari while the rest will be newly issued.

(1 US dollar = 0.7883 euro)