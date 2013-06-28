By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, June 28 Huawei Technologies
, Nokia Corp and ZTE Corp did not
violate cell phone patents owned by InterDigital Inc, a
judge at the International Trade Commission said in a
preliminary decision on Friday.
The ITC's final decision in the case is expected to be
issued in October.
InterDigital, which buys and licenses patents, had accused
the companies of violating seven patents used to make 3G
wireless devices. The patents cover conservation of power and
ensuring the right data goes to the right recipient, among other
technology.
LG Electronics had been named in the original complaint but
settled with InterDigital.
InterDigital asked the ITC to ban the U.S. sale of the three
companies' 3G wireless mobile devices. While much of the world
is moving to 4G, 3G remains broadly in use.
The ITC, a quasi-judicial federal agency, is a popular venue
for patent fights because its docket moves fairly quickly and it
can order a sales ban for any device which infringes a patent.