Dec 19 The U.S. International Trade Commission
found that Huawei Technologies, Nokia Corp
and ZTE Corp did not infringe cell phone patents
owned by InterDigital Inc.
InterDigital, a wireless research and development
company, had accused the companies of violating seven patents
used to make 3G wireless devices. It has asked the ITC to ban
the U.S. sales of the three companies' 3G mobile devices.
William Merritt, the chief executive of InterDigital, said
in a statement about the final ruling on Thursday, "Today's
determination by the ITC is extremely disappointing. We believe
the commission's claim constructions are plainly wrong, and we
look forward to appealing the determination."
Meanwhile InterDigital is under investigation by the
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in China for
violating Chinese antimonopoly law. The NDRC said it launched
the investigation because of InterDigital's complaint to the US
ITC.