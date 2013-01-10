WASHINGTON Jan 10 A federal appeals court that
had revived an InterDigital Inc patent complaint
against Nokia Oyj declined on Thursday to review that
decision, according to a court filing.
InterDigital filed a complaint at the International Trade
Commission in 2007 accusing Nokia of infringement. The ITC found
that Nokia was innocent, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit revived the complaint and sent it back to the
ITC where it is pending.
Meanwhile, Nokia urged the appeals court to reconsider its
decision by arguing that InterDigital did not manufacture any
products using the patents, a requirement for bringing an
infringement complaint to the ITC.
A divided court declined on Thursday, ruling that licenses
that InterDigital has given for the technology fulfills the ITC
requirement.
The patented technology in the complaint is for wireless
phones.
The case at the Federal Circuit is No. 2010-1093. The case at
the ITC is No. 337-613.