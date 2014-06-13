WASHINGTON, June 13 Nokia Corp and ZTE Corp do not violate InterDigital's patents for making wireless phones, a U.S. International Trade Commission judge said in a preliminary ruling released on Friday.

The full commission is expected to issue a final ruling on the case in October.

The case at the International Trade Commission is InterDigital Communications v. Nokia Corp and ZTE Corp and is No. 337-868. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)