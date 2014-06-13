UPDATE 1-UK economy growing solidly despite inflation hit - BoE report
* RBS chairman worries UK over-reliant on consumer spending (Adds detail from BoE report, wraps in Markit survey and comments from RBS and Kingfisher)
(Adds details on InterDigital's patent cases, share price)
WASHINGTON, June 13 Nokia Corp and ZTE Corp have not violated InterDigital Inc's patents for making wireless phones, a U.S. International Trade Commission judge said in a preliminary ruling released on Friday.
The full commission is expected to issue a final ruling in October.
InterDigital shares plunged on the ruling, and were down about 9 percent in U.S. afternoon trading.
Initially, Wilmington, Delaware-based InterDigital had also sued Samsung Electronics and Huawei for infringement but these two companies opted to settle.
It had accused the companies of infringing on seven patents when the case was filed in 2013, but four dropped out in the course of litigation.
The ITC is a popular venue for patent lawsuits because it can ban products that infringe on patents from being imported into the United States more easily than district courts can.
The case at the International Trade Commission is InterDigital Communications v. Nokia Corp and ZTE Corp and is No. 337-868. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese; and Peter Galloway)
* RBS chairman worries UK over-reliant on consumer spending (Adds detail from BoE report, wraps in Markit survey and comments from RBS and Kingfisher)
SAO PAULO, March 22 Petróleo Brasileiro SA raised on Wednesday a goal for asset divestitures and partnerships for this and next year to $21 billion from $19.5 billion previously, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company plans to expand ventures with peers in segments from refining to oil exploration. In a presentation detailing fourth-quarter results, Petrobras said cash and equivalents are expected at $19 billion by year-end, compared with about $22 billion last year.
* Europe shares hit two-week low, Asia biggest fall since Dec 15