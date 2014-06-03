BRIEF-Versabank reports Q1 EPS c$0.56
* Versabank qtrly common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio 10.28%
WASHINGTON, June 3 Wireless technology company Interdigital Inc has settled patent litigation with Samsung Electronics and licensed patents to the mobile phone maker, the companies said on Tuesday.
The deal resolves litigation between Interdigital and Samsung at the U.S. International Trade Commission and in federal court in Delaware.
Interdigital announced the deal, and a spokesman for Samsung confirmed that it had been reached. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Heavey)
March 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, which has been under pressure from activist shareholder Bill Ackman, said on Friday four of its 12 directors would not stand for re-election to the burrito chain's board at its upcoming shareholder meeting.
* Kalytera Therapeutics appoints Pini Ben-Elazar to board of directors