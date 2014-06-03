WASHINGTON, June 3 Wireless technology company Interdigital Inc has settled patent litigation with Samsung Electronics and licensed patents to the mobile phone maker, the companies said on Tuesday.

The deal resolves litigation between Interdigital and Samsung at the U.S. International Trade Commission and in federal court in Delaware.

Interdigital announced the deal, and a spokesman for Samsung confirmed that it had been reached. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Heavey)