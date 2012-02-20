(This story first appeared on International Financing Review, a
Thomson Reuters publication)
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - A lack of clarity over which
clients will be subject to capital rules is creating serious
headaches for banks looking to price long-dated exposures,
resulting in end-users witnessing a wide dispersion in swaps
prices from one dealer to the next.
In the coming months, European authorities are expected to
finalise the details of the Capital Requirements Directive IV,
the European Union mechanism for implementing Basel III.
Long-dated uncollateralised exposures - usually interest rate
swaps - will be hit hardest under the regulation.
An extra capital charge is levied on the credit value
adjustment associated with these trades, a cost that is expected
to be passed on by dealers to end-users.
There are no exemptions from the CVA capital charge in the
original Basel III text, but there are signs that some
counterparties may receive carve-outs under CRD IV.
Non-financial corporates, for example, have argued that they
should not have to pay extra charges given the limited amount of
risk they pose to the wider system, while there has also been
speculation that sovereigns, supranationals and agencies might
avoid the charges as well.
Exemptions for non-financial firms appear in a recent CRD IV
draft, but Martin O'Donovan, deputy policy and technical
director at the Association of Corporate Treasurers, is
concerned that the UK and German governments want these
eliminated.
This state of flux is troubling for corporates weighing the
benefits of paying for longer-dated hedges that could get hit
under the forthcoming regime. But dealers also find themselves
in limbo, having to adjust their pricing literally from week to
week as new rumours come out of Brussels regarding what form the
regulation will take.
"The change in pricing can be really quite material
depending on whether a counterparty is caught by the capital
rules or not. It is a significant issue in the market right now:
the regulatory uncertainty in long-dated swaps pricing is very
difficult to address," said one head of European interest rates
trading at a major dealer.
HIGH STAKES
The stakes are high: a dealer would be forced to shoulder a
hefty capital charge if it priced a long-dated interest rate
swap on the assumption that a certain counterparty would not be
subject to the CVA capital charge, only to discover later that
this counterparty actually falls under the regulation.
"If the wind changes direction in Brussels you have a
balancing act between maintaining your client franchise and not
being overly optimistic and bearing the costs. Ultimately, we
try to have a bit of a safety buffer to give us some
flexibility," said the counterparty risk head at a major bank.
The counterparty risk head said his firm now reviewed and
tweaked its pricing methodology for long-dated swaps as often as
every week. The bank has taken to classifying counterparties
into different categories depending on how likely they are to
get caught by the CVA charge.
The bank is currently assuming corporates will be exempted,
for example, but SSAs will not. These categories are then put on
a sliding scale, with the most likely to be caught attracting
the full capital charge and less likely candidates getting off
more lightly.
"We're constantly re-phasing the approach for these client
trades. The charges have changed from even a month ago. It's a
very difficult process, and not going particularly well. The
pricing can go from one to five in terms of order of magnitude.
It's highly problematic," said the counterparty risk head.
While dealers claim they keep clients abreast of how their
pricing is evolving, the lack of standardised pricing for
identical trades has left many corporates scratching their
heads.
"Our members are seeing a far wider variation in pricing
from different banks, particularly on longer-dated
cross-currency swap transactions," said O'Donovan at the ACT.
"Different banks are taking different attitudes as to whether
those regulations are going to bite on deals in around two or
three years' time and how they model the cost implications."
RISING COSTS
Market participants hope that there will be greater clarity
over capital requirements by the third quarter. However, the
cost of hedging will still rise under the new regulatory regime
even if corporates get the capital carve-out.
Moreover, a bank may decide it needs to hedge CVA regardless
of whether the counterparty generating that exposure falls under
the rules, potentially driving up costs for the end-user anyway,
according to the European head of interest rates trading.
O'Donovan highlighted that some corporates were talking
about taking such drastic steps as relocating manufacturing
operations to different countries in order to eliminate currency
risk, rather than pay up for a costly hedge (or risk not hedging
at all).
At the same time, some banks continue to investigate ways to
reduce the capital burden on their derivatives books even before
knowing the final treatment of these exposures.
Credit Suisse recently received capital relief on 18% of its
derivatives portfolio through an innovative structure that was
given to senior staff as bonuses, and other major dealers are
understood to be looking at similar structures to sell on to
third-party investors.
(Reporting by Christopher Whittall, Editing by Helen
Bartholomew)