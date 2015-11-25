NEW YORK, Nov 25 (IFR/Reuters) - A class action lawsuit,
filed Wednesday, accuses 10 of Wall Street's biggest banks and
two trading platforms of conspiring to limit competition in the
US$320 trillion market for interest rate swaps.
The class action lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan, accuses Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Barclays, BNP Paribas,
UBS, Deutsche Bank, and the Royal Bank of Scotland of colluding
to prevent the trading of interest rate swaps on electronic
exchanges, like the ones on which stocks are traded.
As a result, the lawsuit alleges, banks have successfully
prevented new competition from non-banks in the lucrative market
for dealing interest rate swaps, the world's most commonly
traded derivative.
The banks "have been able to extract billions of dollars in
monopoly rents, year after year, from the class members in this
case," the lawsuit alleged.
The suit was brought by The Public School Teachers' Pension
and Retirement Fund of Chicago, which purchased interest rate
swaps from multiple banks to help the fund hedge against
interest rate risk on debt. The plaintiffs are represented by
the law firm of Quinn, Emanuel, Urquhart, & Sullivan LLP, which
has taken the lead in a string of antitrust suits against banks.
As a result of the banks' collusion, the suit alleges, the
Chicago teachers' pension and retirement fund overpaid for those
swaps.
The suit alleged that since at least 2007 the banks "have
jointly threatened, boycotted, coerced, and otherwise eliminated
any entity or practice that had the potential to bring exchange
trading to buyside investors."
"Defendants did this for one simple reason: to preserve an
extraordinary profit center," the lawsuit said.
The banks masked their collusion by using code-names for
joint projects such as "Lily", "Fusion," and "Valkyrie,"
according to the suit.
The suit also accused broking platforms ICAP and Tradeweb,
which control key cogs in the infrastructure of the swaps
market, of facilitating the antitrust violations by acting as a
forum for collusion and making business decisions on the banks'
behalf.
Nine of the ten defendant banks own equity stakes in
Tradeweb and hold positions on the company's board and
governance committees. Tradeweb is 40 percent owned by Thomson
Reuters. Thomson Reuters is not named as a defendant in the
suit.
Bankers used those positions to control the direction of the
Tradeweb and collectively blocked the development of more
investor friendly swaps exchanges by firms such as the CME
Group, TrueEX, Javelin Capital Markets, and TeraExchange,
according to the suit.
"During the time period relevant here, Tradeweb board and
governance committees were organised specifically for the
purpose of protecting the 'dealer community' from the growth of
exchange trading," reads the suit.
Similar allegations of bank collusion in the market for
another type of derivative known as credit default swaps, have
been the subject of investigations by the United States
Department of Justice and the European Commission, as well as a
separate class action lawsuit brought by investors.
In September, twelve banks and two industry groups settled
that lawsuit by agreeing to pay $1.87 billion, making it one of
the largest antitrust class action lawsuits in U.S. history.
(Editing by Charles Levinson)